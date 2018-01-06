(Eds: Correcting dateline) Washington, Jan 6 (PTI) A US-based company has developed a smart bed that can automatically adjust itself in order to stop one from snoring and provide maximum comfort for a sound sleep.

The smart bed, unveiled by Sleep Number at the CES trade show in Las Vegas, automatically adjusts to help both partners sleep comfortably all night.

"Today we are excited to unveil the future of sleep: the Sleep Number 360 smart bed, a revolutionary product that redefines what people should expect from their bed," said Shelly Ibach, CEO of Select Comfort, US-based manufacturer that produce the Sleep Number mattresses.

The matress provides self-adjusting comfort throughout the night. As sleep positions change during the night, each partner can sleep comfortably.

The technology adjusts the bed's comfort in real time via the two air chambers inside the mattress Â– gently contouring to each partner's side, back or stomach profiles.

It is also equipped with an automatic snore detection and adjustment. The adjustable base automatically adjusts to each sleeper's ideal position throughout the night.

For example, if someone is snoring on their back, the base automatically raises the snorer's head seven degrees to help temporarily relieve the symptoms of common, mild snoring in otherwise healthy adults.

The mattress also knows the user's bedtime routine and warms the foot of the bed automatically.

Smart alarm feature wakes people up when they are in their lightest stage of sleep during their desired wake-up time window.

The smart bed was named the CES Innovation Awards "Best of Innovation" Honoree in the Home Appliances category. PTI MHN SNE .

