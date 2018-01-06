Washington, Jan 6 (PTI) A French startup has developed a new generation of wireless charger consisting of metallic stickers that will allow you to charge multiple devices - just by placing them on an ultra-thin pad.

Energysquare is a two-part system that consists of a charging pad and a sticker that is place on the back of any device.

The sticker features two tiny metal dots (electrodes) along with a connector that is plugged into the charging port of the device.

The device is then placed on the pad to start charging.

Unlike other wireless charges, which use electromagnetic induction, Energysquare relies on electric conduction, 'CNET' reported.

This allows for multiple devices to charge simultaneously at speeds that are comparable to a normal charge.

The company launched a successful campaign on popular crowd-funding website Kickstarter last year and has showcased the product at the ongoing CES trade show in Las Vegas. PTI MHN SNE .

