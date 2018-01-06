Itanagar, Jan 6 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu today congratulated the newly elected BJP MLAs Biyuram Wahge from Pakke-Kesang constituency and Kardo Nyigyor (Likabali) who called on him at his office.

The chief minister congratulated them for the partyÂ’s resounding victory in the state and welcomed them with traditional scarf, an official release said.

Â“The people of the two constituencies have shown that they are with good governance and development. They have witnessed the changes brought in by the BJP government and have, therefore, bestowed their confidence on the party under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,Â” Khandu said.

The chief minister advised the newly elected legislators to live up to the expectations of their respective electorates and become assets for the party. PTI UPL JM .

