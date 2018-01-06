Phulbani (Odisha), Jan 6 (PTI) One person was killed and 21 others were injured, two of them critically, when a bus carrying them overturned in Odisha's Kandhamal district today.

The mishap took place at Bhetkhole Ghat near here when the bus from Boudh to Balliguda turned turtle at a road turn, police said.

The injured were taken to the district headquarters hospital with the help of fire brigade and locals, the police said.

Investigation into the incident is on. PTI COR SKN KK KK .

