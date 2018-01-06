(Eds: Recasting overnight story) Kochi, Jan 6 (PTI) An online sex racket, allegedly being operated from a lodge here, has been busted with the arrest of 14 persons, including its kingpin, a woman from Delhi, police said here.

Police officials said they closely monitored certain websites through which allegedly arrangements were being made for indulging in immoral activities.

Following this, the lodge was yesterday raided and 14 persons were arrested, police said.

Besides the kingpin of the racket, those arrested include five women, four transgenders, three customers and the lodge manager, police said.

The sex racket was being run with the support of the lodge manager, they said, adding all those arrested have been booked for immoral trafficking. PTI TGB APR ROH DIP .

