Chennai, Jan 6 (PTI) A woman advocate has moved the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the state government to provide due compensation to passengers who were reportedly forced to alight from buses midway in view of the strike announced by workers of state owned transport corporations.

The petitioner V Preetha also wanted the court to direct the government to deduct the compensation from the salaries of the striking workers.

The petition also wanted disciplinary action to be taken against the agitating workers under service Rules, and penal action for making passengers with valid ticket alight.

Though the demands of the protesting workers are reasonable, they cannot resort to such flash strike causing great inconvenience to public, the petitioner said.

Compelling passengers who hold valid tickets to get down midway, amounts to deficiency in service, for which the public are entitled for fair compensation, the petitioner added.

The petition as a public interest litigation is likely to come up for hearing on Monday before the first bench headed by the Chief Justice Indira Banerjee. PTI COR BN .

