New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Rajender Verma has been elected as president of the Delhi PTI Workers' Union while Dharam Singh Rawat and Mohd Shahid Akhtar have been elected as its vice- presidents.

Sujata Mathur has been elected as general secretary. The voting was held yesterday.

According to a list issued by returning officer M M Sharma, Arvind Kumar and Umrao Singh Karki were elected as joint secretaries while Sunil Goel was elected the treasurer of the union.

Those who are elected to the Executive Committee are Ranvir Singh, Yadubir Singh Rawat, Bahadur Singh Rawat, Nanadan Singh Nayal, Jaipal Singh, Aatanu Das, B G Kamalapathy, Umapati Tripathi, Deshraj, Dinesh Singh Bisht, Jagan Nath Pandey, K K Verma, Sita Ram, Khalil Ahmed, Arun Kumar Shukla, Satyapal Singh, Krishna Nand, J Subramaniam, Madan Lal Bairwa and Ashok Kumar Siddharth.

The following were elected to the General Council-- Sanjeev Bhardwaj, K Johnson, Balram Singh Dahiya, Bhuwan Chaubey, Sanjay Kumar, Bhim Singh, M S Yadav, J S Rawat, Ajay Kumar Tyagi, Mulam Singh Rawat, C L Gupta, Arun Gulati and Jagdish Singh Rawat. PTI BUN AAR .

