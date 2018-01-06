Mangaluru, Jan 6 (PTI) The family of Deepak Rao, the Hindu activist who was hacked to death near here on January 3, has refused to accept Rs 5 lakh personal aid offered by Congress MLA Mohiuddin Bava, family sources said.

Bava, who visited Rao's family yesterday along with Legislative Council Chief Whip Ivan D'Souza, had to face criticism from the family for the alleged "secret operation" by the police in which the body was brought to the residence from the hospital.

Bava represents Mangaluru North.

The MLA, who offered his condolences to Rao's mother and members of his family, told them that he did not attend the funeral on the suggestion of the police in order to maintain law and order on the day of the funeral.

He also assured the family that he would do his best to get all the benefits from the government.

He alleged that the Opposition BJP was trying to spread communal hatred ahead of the coming assembly polss.

Ivan D'Souza also wanted the opposition to refrain from giving speeches instigating communal feelings for political gains.

Rao was hacked to death by four persons, all of whom were arrested within hours after the attack.

The BJP has blamed "jehadi forces" for the latest killing and accused the Siddaramaiah government of being "soft" towards them and claimed that, as a result, 22 Hindu activists have been murdered so far, a charge dismissed by the ruling Congress.PTI MVG RA BN .

