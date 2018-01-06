Shimla, Jan 6 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and former minister Romesh Dhawala was today sworn in as the Protem speaker of the 13th Himachal Pradesh Assembly.

Governor Acharya Dev Vrat administered him the oath of office at a function at the Raj Bhawan here.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Food Civil Supplies and Consumer affairs Minister Kishan Kapoor, Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Urban Development Minister Sarveen Chaudhary and Health and Family Welfare Minister Vipin Parmar were present at the occasion, besides Chief Secretary Vineet Chawdhary and other senior officers.

The four-time MLA from Jwalamukhi, Dhawala (who won assembly elections in 1998, 2003, 2007 and 2017) could not get berth in the Jai Ram Cabinet.

He would administer oath to the newly elected MLAs during the winter session commencing January 9 and also conduct election for the post of Speaker. PTI PCL TIR .

