Patna, Jan 6 (PTI) Severe cold condition was experienced in most parts of Bihar today and the weatherman forecast more chill in the next few days.

Patna experienced cold day conditions, while Bhagalpur, Purnea, Muzaffarpur, Supaul and Farbesganj witnessed severe cold day conditions, the regional meteorological centre said in its bulletin.

The Met office has forecast very dense fog from midnight to morning hours at major cities like Gaya and Bhagalpur, apart from the state capital.

Patna recorded a minimum temperature of 6.6 degrees Celsius with the maximum at 15.8 degrees Celsius, the bulletin said.

The minimum temperature at Bhagalpur was 4.0 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was recorded at 14.5 degrees Celsius.

The minimum and maximum temperatures in Purnea were 5.6 degrees Celsius and 14.6 degrees Celsius, respectively, the bulletin said. PTI AR RBT .

