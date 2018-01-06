New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi today appointed Sharmistha Mukherjee as the new chief of the Delhi Mahila Congress.

Gandhi also approved the name of Zaidami Tripura as the Mahila Congress chief for poll-bound Tripura state.

Sharmistha, daughter of former president Pranab Mukherjee, is currently the chief spokesperson for the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee. She is also a classical dancer and a media panelist for the Congress.

The post of the Delhi unit of Mahila Congress fell vacant after Barkha Singh stepped down in April last year. Sai Anamika was made the working president of the Delhi Mahila Congress in May.

Zaidami Tripura has been general secretary of the Indian Youth Congress and has unsuccessfully contested the last assembly election from Chhawmanu constituency in Tripura in 2013. PTI SKC VIT TIR .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.