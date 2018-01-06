Jammu, Jan 6 (PTI) Six residents of Himachal Pradesh were today injured when their vehicle hit a roadside tree in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, police said.

A car, travelling from Himachal Pradesh to Udhampur, rammed into a tree at Paldai Majalta, injuring six persons, a police spokesperson said.

He said the injured -- Suresh Kumar (48), Rakesh Kumar (25) and Krishan Chand (45), Raj Kumar (29), Ranjeet Singh (30) and Prem Singh (32) -Â– were given initial treatment at Public Health Centre Majalta, he said.

Later, all the six were referred to the Government Medical College Hospital Jammu for specialised treatment, the spokesperson said. PTI TAS KJ .

