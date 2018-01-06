Udhampur, Jan 6 (PTI) Six persons were today killed and 15 others injured when a mini-bus skidded off the road and fell into a 100-feet deep gorge in this hilly district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The accident took place near Karowa, about 30 km from here, around 1.30 pm, a police spokesperson said.

He said that the passenger vehicle was on its way to Ram Nagar from Udhampur and on reaching Karowa, its driver lost control following which the vehicle fell into the gorge.

Rescuers immediately swung into action and managed to recover bodies of four persons from the accident spot, the spokesperson said.

He said that 17 other injured passengers were evacuated to hospital where two of them to their injuries, he said, adding that the condition of five of the injured was stated to be critical. PTI CORR TAS KJ .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.