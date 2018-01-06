Cape Town, Jan 6 (PTI) South Africa reached 65 for two in their second innings at stumps after dismissing India for 209 on the second day of the opening cricket Test here today.

Hardik Pandya scored a strokeful 95-ball 93-run innings and added 99 runs alongwith Bhuvneshwar Kumar (25) for the eighth wicket to help India manage to score 209 in reply to South Africa's first innings total of 286.

At the draw of stumps, Hashim Amla (4) was at the crease and giving him company was Kagiso Rabada (2) with the hosts leading by 142 runs.

Brief scores: South Africa 1st innings: 286 India 1st innings: 209 allout in 73.4 overs (Hardik Pandya 93; Vernon Philander 3/33). PTI ATK South Africa 2nd innings: 65 for two in 20 overs (Aiden Markram 34; Hardik Pandya 2/17). PTI ATK ATK .

