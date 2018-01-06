Sydney, Jan 6 (AFP) - Scoreboard at the close on day Sydney, Jan 6 (AFP) - Scoreboard at the close on day three in the fifth Ashes Test between Australia and England in here today: England first innings 346 Australia first innings (overnight 193-2) C. Bancroft b Broad 0 D. Warner c Bairstow b Anderson 56 U. Khawaja st Bairstow b Crane 171 S. Smith c and b Ali 83 S. Marsh not out 98 M. Marsh not out 63 Extras (b2, lb3, w1, nb2) 8 Total (4 wickets; 157 overs) 479 Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-86, 3-274, 4-375 Bowling: Anderson 30-11-52-1, Broad 23-2-70-1, Ali 37-9- 125-1, Curran 20-2-71-0 (1w), Crane 39-3-135-1 (2nb), Root 8- 3-21-0. (AFP) APA APA .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.