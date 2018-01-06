Bengaluru, Jan 6 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today said the "fight" in the upcoming Assembly polls in the state would be between between two ideologies -- communalism and secularism.

"It's not between Siddaramaiah versus BJP, it is not between me versus Narendra Modi... it is not between Siddaramaiah and Yeddyurappa; it is between two ideologies- Congress versus BJP," he told reporters in Chikkamagalur.

He termed the Congress a secular party and said, "We believe in secularism and are committed to it, while the BJP is a communal party." "This is the ideological difference between the BJP and the Congress. The fight would be between communalism and secularism," Siddaramaiah said.

Assembly polls in Karnataka are scheduled this year.

The chief minister reiterated that the government would take stringent action against organisations instigating "communal sentiments" in the state.

"Any organisation that instigates communal sentiments, the government will be merciless against them, in accordance with the law," he said.

Siddaramaiah's comments come at a time when the coastal region of the state remained on the edge over a spate of killings of "Hindu activists".

In the latest incident, 28-year-old Deepak Rao, who was associated with the Bajrang Dal and the VHP, was hacked to death by a four-member gang on Wednesday, following which simmering tension prevailed in Dakshina Kannada district. PTI KSU RA BN NSD .

