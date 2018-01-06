New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi has decided that all state unit chiefs of the party will continue in their posts until orders to replace them are issued.

Gandhi took the decision amid speculation that Pradesh Congress units would see new presidents and teams after the organisational elections.

"Congress president Rahul Gandhi has taken a decision that the presidents of all Pradesh Congress Committees (PCC), Regional Congress Committees and Territorial Congress Committees, will continue in their posts after the organisational elections, unless some decision is taken to replace them," a statement by AICC, general secretary, Janardan Dwivedi said.

Gandhi was elected as the Congress president unopposed in organisational elections of the party last month.

In another order, Gandhi asked Chhattisgarh Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel to continue in his post and appointed Ram Dayal Uike and Shiv Kumar Dhahariya as the working presidents of the PCC.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader T S Singdeo will continue in his post and Kawasi Lakma will be the deputy CLP leader of the party in the Chhattisgarh Assembly.

Gandhi also formed seven committees for the Chhattisgarh Congress ahead of the assembly elections later this year in the state.

Baghel would head the Pradesh Election Committee, Singdeo the Election Manifesto Committee and Charandas Mahant would be the chairman of the Election Campaign Committee of the state's unit.

Bodhram Kanwar would be the chairman of the Disciplinary Committee, Shailesh Nitin Trivedi would head the Communications Department and Ravinder Chaubey the Planning and Strategy Committee of the Chhattisgarh PCC.

Ramgopal Agrawal would chair the Election Publicity committee. PTI SKC ANB .

