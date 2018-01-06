London, Jan 6 (PTI) Actor-comedian Stephen Fry has stepped down from hosting the BAFTA Awards after 12 years and is looking forward to watching the show in the comfort of his home.

The 60-year-old star took over hosting responsibilities back in 2001 - the year Ridley Scott's "Gladiator" won - and became a much-loved fixture of the UK awards ceremony. He had a break from hosting duties between 2007-11.

"Every one of the twelve BAFTA film award ceremonies that I had the privilege of hosting has a place in my memory. The mixture of glamour, glory, drama and - occasionally - embarrassment and hiccup holds a unique place in the British film calendar. Over the last two decades I have especially loved watching the emergence of new young film talent behind and in front of the camera.

"But after so long a time I felt it only right to stand down and let others take the BAFTAs on to new heights and greater glories. What fun it will be to watch BAFTA 2018 without my heart hammering, mouth drying and knees trembling," Fry said in a statement to BBC.

BAFTA thanked him for making the awards "such memorable and joyous occasions". A replacement will be announced on Tuesday, when this year's nominees are revealed. PTI SHD SHD .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.