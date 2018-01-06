(EDS: Correcting typo in headline) Hyderabad, Jan 6 (PTI) Eminent agriculture scientist M S Swaminathan has appreciated the Telangana government for supplying power 24 hours a day to farmers in the state.

"I am very happy to see your announcement that Telangana will provide farmers with 24/7 power supply. This will be a great boon to the farmers particularly since Telangana is by and large a dry farming state," Swaminathan wrote in a letter addressed to state Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The letter added that "crop life saving irrigation is vital for the success of agriculture." The letter was released to the media here today.

The Telangana government began supplying 24/7 free power to farmers since January 1 this year. PTI SJR BNM BNM .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.