Thane, Jan 06 (PTI) Police have arrested three persons from Nashik and Indore for allegedly peddling drugs.

Police said that one of the persons arrested has several cases against his name including an offence under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Makarand Ranade said that Akram Aslam Khan (30) from Ganjmal in Nashik has over 18 different offences of house breaking, theft and chain-snatching against his name in Nashik and Mumbai apart from the MCOCA charge.

Based on information, a trap was laid on January 3 near Nitin Chowk by officials of the Crime Branch's Unit V and Khan was nabbed, he said.

The official added that 822 gms of the drug MDMA (methylenedioxymethamphetamine) in powder form, valued at Rs.

16.44 lakhs, was seized from Khan.

Khan's arrest led the cops to two others from Indore, Raisuddin Sallauddin Shaikh (45) and Ajay Jadhavan (40), who were arrested from Indore yesterday, police said.

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotics and Psychotropic Drugs (NDPS) Act was registered with the Wagle Estate police station, they added. PTI COR BNM .

