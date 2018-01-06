Hyderabad, Jan 6 (PTI) The forest department of Telangana today held a meeting with volunteers who would take part in the state's leg of the All-India Tiger Estimation 2018, popularly referred to as the "tiger census".

The census, to begin on January 22, will go on till January 29 and will be conducted simultaneously across the country, officials said. It is conducted nationwide once every four years.

A state government release stated that in today's meeting, the volunteers were explained the task ahead of them as part of the census.

The volunteers would assist the forest personnel in the survey, the release added. PTI SJR BNM .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.