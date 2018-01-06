Noida, Jan 6 (PTI) An employee of a transport company here has alleged that some people entered his office, assaulted him and demanded Rs two lakh as extortion money, the police said today.

Sheetal Shah Pandey has lodged a complaint stating Durgesh and Yatinder had forcibly entered his office at B block, Noida Phase-II last evening and assaulted him and demanded extortion money of Rs two lakh, Shawez Khan, the incharge at Noida Phase-II police station, said.

In another similar case, a Greater Noida-based trader has alleged that two people had demanded Rs five lakh as extortion money from him.

Jaipravez has registered an FIR against Mammudin Sonu and Jaan Mohammad at Dankaur police station, the police said.

The accused were absconding in both the cases, the police said. PTI CORR DPB .

