Chennai, Jan 6 (PTI): Tushar Shahani and Neel Joshi kept India's challenge alive in the ongoing British Junior Open squash at Birmingham, reaching the semifinals in the Under-17 and 15 boys categories respectively.

Shahani made it to the last four at the expense of compatriot Saksham Choudhary, currently ranked number one in the Under-17 category in India, 11-6, 11-7, 10-12, 11-5.

Both players were seeded in the 9-16 bracket.

Shahani made the most of an early lead to complete a victory and in the process became the lowest seeded player to reach the semifinal across all categories this year, a Squash Rackets Federation of India release said here today.

He faces top-seeded Egyptian Omar El Torkey late on Saturday for a place in the final.

In the Under-15 section, two Indians were in contention for the last four berths. Joshi, seeded in the 3-4 bracket, beat Ahmed Ismail of Egypt 11-9, 10-12, 11-4, 8-11, 11-9.

The Mumbai lad will face second-seed Malaysian Muhammad Amir Amirul Azhar in the last four.

However, the other Indian Arnaav Sareen fell Egyptian Ahmed Aly, the 3/4-seed. Aly won 5-7, 11-7, 11-5, 11-9. PTI SS APR APR .

