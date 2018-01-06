Howrah(WB), Jan 6 (PTI) Two policemen including the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shyampur police station were injured when a mob attacked them in Howrah district, police said today.

The OC of Shyampur police station Suman Das with a police team had gone to Bargarchomukh village yesterday night after hearing reports of the clash between two groups over property dispute, they said.

When the police were trying to disperse the two groups, the OC and another policeman were attacked by a mob, the police said.

The injured OC has been admitted to hospital, they said adding a large police contingent later went to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Seven persons have been arrested in connection with the attack on the OC, they added. PTI COR RG .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.