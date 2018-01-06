Purulia (WB), Jan 6 (PTI) Two policemen and the driver of their vehicle were today killed when it collided with a trailer at Dhamara More under Arsha police station near here, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Arup Chail, Ram Mahato and driver Anil Tamang, a police officer said.

The incident occurred at around 6.30 am.

A bystander was also critically injured in the mishap.

The driver of the trailer is absconding and search is on to nab him, the officer said. PTI CORR RBT .

