Panaji, Jan 6 (PTI) A 20-member Goa squad led by Sporting Clube de Goa striker Vitorino Fernandes today left for Ahmedabad to participate in the West Zone qualifying round of the Santosh Trophy 2017-18. Goa, who are placed along with Rajasthan and Gujarat, will play their first match against Rajasthan on January 10.

They will lock horns with Gujarat on January 12.

Goa Football Association president Elvis Gomes said the team to be captained by Vitorino Fernandes was announced last evening.

The other members of the squad are Mathew Gonsalves, Ozen Silva, Melroy Fernandes, Agnelo Gomes, Nickson Catanha, Shallum Pires, Peter Carvalho, Jessel Carneiro, Mackroy Peixoto, Kingslee Fernandes, Nestor Dias, Kapil Hoble, Beevan D'Mello, Velito D'Cruz, Joaquim Carvalho, Clinton Niasso, Marcus Mascarrenhas, Clive Miranda and Joaquim Abranches.

"This is one of the most formidable squads in recent times. We have also appointed Armando Coalco as the coach and Mateus Costa as the assistant coach," Gomes said. PTI MCS NRB .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.