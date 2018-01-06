Dehradun, Jan 6 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat today flagged off a team of adventure tourists for Badrinath, saying it will boost the adventure tourism in the hilly state.

The 35-member team --"Where Eagles Dare"-- will visit the snowbound Himalayan shrine and adjoining areas for the next five days.

The group of four women and 31 men from Gujarat, Delhi, Karnataka, Haryana, Chandigarh and Tamil Nadu will tour the area on 15 motor cycles and five cars, before returning to Dehradun on January 10.

Such expeditions will give a boost to winter and adventure tourism in the state, the chief minister said.

He said that one new tourist destination, each in all 13 districts of Uttarakhand, is being developed besides development of Tehri lake as a hub of adventure tourism.

Rawat also expressed hope for favourable weather conditions for the forthcoming Federation of International Skiing Race to be held in Auli from Jan 15.

Uttarakhand is hosting the international sporting event for the first time. PTI ALM DPB .

