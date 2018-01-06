Jaipur, Jan 6 (PTI) India is moving on the path of growth and reforms and the entire world is looking at the country with a hope, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today said.

Speaking at the convocation ceremony of Malviya National Institute of Technology here, he said decisions like rolling out of GST and demonetisation were revolutionary steps and widely appreciated.

They might have led to temporary pains but they are for longterm gain, he said.

He encouraged the students and parents to respect and speak their mother tongue at home and also motivated them to work for the motherland.

"India is on the path of growth. India never attacked any country and it is the most tolerate country in the world," he said.

Before the British and Mughal eras, he said India accounted for 26 per cent of the world's GDP and had rich knowledge and wisdom. "Therefore India was the leader of the world. The world is again looking at India with a hope," he said.

He said the country's education system has an imprint of the British rule and as a result, the focus remained on English language.

"I am not against anyone or any language, but we should respect our mother tongue also. We should speak at home with our kids and family members in the mother tongue," he said.

Underlining the importance of Hindi language, he said the nation's growth is not possible without it.

"Learn any language you want but before that you should learn Indian languages also. People living in the north should learn languages of south and people from south should learn northern languages," he said.

He said Indian students are talented and have earned name in the country and abroad and encouraged the students to serve the motherland.

"There is nothing wrong in going abroad and learn there but learn, come back and serve the motherland," he said.

Naidu also said that Liberalisation, Privatisation and Globalisation or 'LPG' was the new regime and students should get ready for this.

He also gave away gold medals and degrees to meritorious students of the institution. PTI SDA TIR .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.