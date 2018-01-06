New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Former Union minister and Rajya Sabha member Sharad Yadav will deliver the P Shiv Shankar lecture on the topic 'Save Constitution and Save Democracy' in Vishakhapatnam tomorrow.

He in a statement targeted the BJP, saying oppressed and under privileged communities were living in fear, which was dangerous for democracy and the Constitution of India.

"I will do anything to protect the rights of Dalits, tribals, backward classes and minorities, who are more than 90 per cent in our country. If we cannot do anything for them, there is no use of our being in politics," Yadav said.

He claimed that it is to fight for their rights that he stood by the alliance of the RJD and Congress in Bihar when JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar switched sides and joined hands with the BJP.

He said he will continue to fight for the deprived classes. PTI KR DIP .

