New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Around 175 skilled trainees in the first batch of Pardhanmantri Kaushal Vikas Kendra (PKVK) in the national capital have bagged job offers, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) said today.

"Out of 390 skilled trainees of the first batch of the PKVK, who appeared in the final examination, 175 had got placement in prominent healthcare, pharmacy and solar power companies," NDMC Chairman Naresh Kumar said.

"The total number of trainees enrolled in all job roles were 1,080 in which gender ratio for enrolled trainees were 588 females and 492 males," he said.

In the next session, NDMC will provide skill training to 5,000 unemployed youth annually through its short-term training modules for nine job roles.

The job roles are General Duty Assistant, Diabetic Educator, Dental Assistant, Vision Technician, Pharmacy assistant, Emergency Medical Technician, Home Health Aid, Solar PV Installer-Suryamitra and Solar PV Installer- Electrical. PTI GJS NSD .

