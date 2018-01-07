functioning of legislatures New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Efficient functioning of legislatures will be a key issue whips of Parliament and legislatures, and parliamentary affairs ministers of various states will deliberate upon when they meet for a two-day conference beginning tomorrow in Rajasthan's Udaipur.

The conference -- to be inaugurated by Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, and Chemicals and Fertilisers Ananth Kumar -- will also consider rolling out of e-Sansad and e- Vidhan in Parliament and state legislatures to digitise and make their functioning paperless, an official statement said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia, Union Ministers of State Vijay Goel and Arjun Ram Meghwal would also attend the inaugural session of the 18th All India Whips' Conference being organised by Union Parliamentary Affairs Ministry and the state government, the statement added.

"The Whips' Conference would make other recommendations for smooth and efficient working of Parliament and the state legislatures in the light of the experience gained by the whips," it said.

It added that the Union Parliamentary Affairs Ministry would then forward the recommendations to chief ministers of states, ministers-in-charge of Department of Parliamentary Affairs in state governments and presiding officers of the state legislatures and all the invitees to the conference for information and necessary action.

A 'whip' is a member of a political party's parliamentary body responsible for discipline within the party. Their main job is ensuring that their members in Parliament and legislature vote in line with the party's official policy on important issues. PTI ENM IJT .

