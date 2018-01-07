Dumka (Jharkhand), Jan 7 (PTI) Four members of a family, including three minors, have died while three others were hospitalized in a suspected case of food poisoning in Sitpahari village under Muffasil police station of Dumka district, police today said.

Baski Dey (43), an utensil hawker, his two daughters -- Jiyamuni (12) and Lalitha (10) -- and son Jiyaram (8) were found dead today morning in their house while BaskiÂ’s another son Mukul (4), wife Rinku Devi (35) and mother Rai Devi (60) were found sick, officer-in-charge of the police station, Kameshwar Singh said.

All the three persons have been admitted to Dumka Sadar Hospital he said.

Hospital sources said Rinku and Rai Devi have been shifted to Intensive Care Unit and later referred to Dhanbad Medical College and Hospital for better treatment.

Referring to the incident, Singh said all the family members had their meal yesterday night and went to sleep but did not wake up till late in the morning today, which led the villagers to suspect something wrong.

The villagers informed the police, who broke open the door and found four of the family members dead and three suffering, he said.

The Deputy Superintendent of Sadar Hospital Dr Dilip Keshri said they are suspecting it to be a case of food poisoning.

Keshri said a three-member board of doctors have been constituted to conduct the postmortem of the deceased persons.

