(Eds: Adds hospital details) New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Four men died and two others, including a national-level powerlifter, were injured after their car met with an accident in the early hours today near the Delhi-Haryana border in northwest Delhi, police said.

The accident took place near the Singhu border in Alipur police station area, they said.

The driver lost control over the speeding vehicle that first hit a divider and then a pole, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajneesh Gupta said the deceased were identified as Tikamchand, Saurabh, Akash and Harish Roy.

The injured were identified as Saksham Yadav, a national- level powerlifter, and Rohit, he said.

Yadav was taken to the Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, in northwest Delhi.

"He came to the emergency department where he was administered first-aid and stabilised. He apparently was later taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre," a hospital source said.

It was Rohit's birthday and the friends were celebrating it, the police said.

It is being probed whether it is a case of drunken driving since there were some liquor bottles found in the vehicle, they said. PTI SLB KND KJ .

