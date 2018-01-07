Phagwara, Jan 7 (PTI) A 50-year-old man was run over by a train here, an official said today.

The deceased was identified as Parshotam Lal, a resident of Sapror village, said Government Railway Police post in- charge Gurbhej Singh.

Singh said Lal worked as a watchman in his native village. His body was found yesterday on a rail track on the Phagwara-Chaheru rail section, he said.

The body was handed over to his family after post-mortem, he said. PTI CORR SUN SNE .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.