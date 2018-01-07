Muzaffarnagar, Jan 7 (PTI) Six persons, including two women, were injured in a clash between two groups of a community over some minor issue at Bhuma village here, police said today.

Satbir and his neighbour Subhash yesterday had an argument over dumping of garbage which soon turned violent and both sides used stones and sticks in it, SHO of Miranpur police station Arvind Kumar said.

Subhash, Rohit, Mangeram, Indar, Sangita and Suman, who were injured in the clash, were shifted to a hospital, he said.

A case was registered against six persons, who are absconding, in connection with the clash, the SHO said. PTI CORR DIP .

