New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) With the burgeoning number of cases being referred to it, the CBI has inducted 638 officials in its ranks in 2017 to strengthen the probe and prosecution work, an official said here today.

The agency has inducted 537 officers in various ranks from state police forces, advisors, banks officers, Railways officers and pairavi offices while 101 have been recruited in the ranks of public prosecutors, DySPs, Sub Inspectors, etc, the official said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation is probing number of cases like Vyapam scam, MNREGA, coal, ponzi scam etc which are spread widely over a large area involving multiple FIRs, prosecution proceedings, and a large number of accused, sources said.

They said leaving one weak link in the investigation can pour water over hard work of tens of people involved in the probe and prosecution of the case which makes it imperative for the agency to have adequate manpower.

"The induction and recruitment of such a large number of officials in the agency will bolster the efforts to tighthen probe and prosecution of the CBI," a senior official said.

To clear pending promotions, the agency, in 2017, has held 11 departmental promotions committee through which 96 officials right from the ranks of the SP to canteen staff have got their promotions.

In addition two DPCs were held through which 57 officials were benefitted with confirmation in their ranks.

The agency also held four limited departmental competitive examinations for promotion in various ranks, the official said.

Recently, a parliamentary panel had pulled up the government for the staff crunch that the agency has been facing and suggested direct recruitment at group 'A' level (DySP) in the agency through UPSC Civil Services Examination which was rejected by the centre.

The parliamentary standing committee pertaining to ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions said the nation is facing problems on many fronts like internal security, transnational terrorism, cyber-crimes, corruption and many other issues.

"...we cannot afford to have such a premier agency understaffed and struggling with resource crunch. The committee expresses its dismay over the existing state of affairs in the CBI," it said.

It also suggested that the government may consider making terms of deputation to the agency more attractive so that officers from the state police forces, central paramilitary forces, Intelligence Bureau etc. are tempted to join the CBI on deputation.

It said unless the substantial improvement in vacancy position is achieved immediately, its adverse impact will soon become visible.

In its action taken response to the panel, the government said direct recruitment of DySP through the UPSC has been done away on the recommendations of the committee constituted in this regard after due consultations with the UPSC.

"Keeping in view the functional requirements of the CBI, a Limited Departmental Competitive Examination has been introduced to appoint officers at DySP level," it said. PTI ABS DIP .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.