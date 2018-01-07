Adjudicate (Mrs.D.Khaitan, Mr. & Mrs.A.Khaitan & Mrs.D.Jalan rep. Soom Stud Farm Pvt.Ltd. & Mr.D.A.Nanda, Mrs Esha Nanda Bhojwani & Mr.Amitabh Nanda rep. Arion Horse Co.Pvt.Ltd.) 57 C. Alford first, Alyssa 57 S. John second, Venezia 57 Suraj Narredu third and Ghost Creek 57 Dasrath Singh fourth Not Ran : Chitrakala Won by 6, 1/2, and 9 Time: 1m 12.418 secs Tote: Rs 18/-for win, Rs 11/-, Rs 15/-, and Rs 10/- for places Fc: Rs 88/- Shp: Rs 41/- Thp : 43/- Tanala: Rs 122/- Favourtie: Adjudicate Winner Trained by: Malesh Narredu.

