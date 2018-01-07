Los Angeles, Jan 7 (PTI) Fergie said she believes juggling motherhood and career is a "delicate balancing act".

The 42-year-old musician, who parted ways with Josh Duhamel after eight years of marriage last year, shares four- year-old son, Axl with the actor.

Fergie said she is doing her best to be an active parent in her little one's life and have a fruitful career.

"As any hard-working mom knows, it is a delicate balancing act that I have to be juggling all the time with the different schedules, the family schedules, the work schedules," she told reporters during a TCA panel, reported Us Weekly.

"Sometimes I'm just a tired mom," the singer added.

Fergie is not adverse to the idea of having another child and said "never say never" when it comes to having more kids.

"You never know. I never say never. It's definitely a new year and the circumstances are new.

"So right now, I'm not thinking about that because I've got so much on my plate and I'm just trying to be the best mom for my little Punky Pie. That's what I call him. I call him Punky because he loves pumpkin pie!" Fergie said. PTI RB RDS .

