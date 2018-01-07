London, Jan 7 (PTI) Actor and comedian Jerry Van Dyke, who is famous for his role in the sitcom "Coach", passed away at the age of 86.

The veteran actor's wife, Shirley Ann Jones, said he breathed his last on January 5 at their Arkansas ranch, BBC reported.

Van Dyke, who was the younger brother of actor Dick Van Dyke, was not keeping well after he met with an accident in 2015.

He started his career in stand-up comedy and then went on to act on the small screen in "The Dick Van Dyke Show" in 1962 as the sibling of his real-life brother. He also became a series regular on "The Judy Garland Show".

Van Dyke is also known for starring in classic musical films such as "Mary Poppins" and "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang".

His acting choices were often panned by the TV critics and it was after he landed the part of Luther Van Dam in the football comedy "Coach" that he received lot of love and recognition.

The actor essayed the role of the assistant coach of the fictional Minnesota State University Screaming Eagles, and was nominated four times consecutively for the Emmys in the category of Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series from 1990-93.

He played on-screen brothers with his sibling Dick Van Dyke in the TV show "The Middle" in 2015.

Actor Patricia Heaton, who played his on-screen daughter in the family sitcom, took to Twitter to pay homage to her reel-life father.

"Much love to my wonderful TV dad Jerry Van Dyke and condolences to my TV dad-in-law Dick Van Dyke. Jerry, you were hilarious and terrifically talented - what an honour to be able to watch up close as you and your brother create your special magic. Rest In Peace Jerry..." Heaton tweeted with the picture of the brothers.

Van Dyke is survived by his second wife (Jones), a son and daughter from his first marriage, and two grandchildren.

