Jammu, Jan 7 (PTI) An organisation representing Kashmiri pandit migrants today called for better facilities for the community members serving in government departments in the valley.

All Parties Migrants Coordination Committee (APMCC) also demanded release of pending salaries of these employees, timely promotion, and treating of their absence from duty during the 2016 turmoil as official duty, it said in a statement issued here.

APMCC chairman Vinod Pandit said Kashmiri migrants granted jobs under the Prime Minister's Special Recruitment package were promised adequate accommodation.

However, only 550 units of pre-fabricated structures have been put up till date for more than 3000 employees, he said.

"Apart from this, additional 3000 posts have to be filled by the government for Kashmiri Pandit's as a part of Return and Rehabilitation Programme and therefore the government must construct more structures at different districts," Pandit added.

At a transit camp Vessu in Anantnag, he said just three towers out of the proposed 32 were complete. In Mattan, 97 families were residing in just 16 flats, he claimed.

There was no facility for regular water and electricity in Baramulla, Pandit added.

APMCC national spokesperson King C Bharati said despite six years of service, no District Promotion Committee meeting was held to promote migrant employees while their colleagues kept getting regular promotions.

APMCC would take up the matter with the government to treat the period of turmoil from July 2016 to August 2017 as official duty for all migrant employees, Bharati said. PTI TAS IJT .

