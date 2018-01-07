Los Angeles, Jan 7 (PTI) Actor Sara Barielles is set to star as Mary Magdalene in NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar Live".

She joins previously announced cast members John Legend, who will play Jesus, and Alice Cooper, who will play King Herod, reported Variety.

"We're overjoyed to have Sara Bareilles play Mary Magdalene and I can guarantee that her interpretation of the standard 'I DonÂ’t Know How to Love Him' will become an instant classic.

"I was lucky enough to see Sara in 'Waitress' and she gave as moving and as beautifully sung a performance as I've seen on a Broadway stage in a long time," said Robert Greenblatt, chairman of NBC Entertainment.

The show is set to air on April 1. PTI SHD SHD .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.