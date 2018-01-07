Puducherry, Jan 7 (PTI) Pudcuherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi today offered worship at the famous shrine of Lord Murugan in nearby Villupuram district and prayed for the well being of the people of the Union Territory.

She was accompanied by officers of Raj Nivas (Lt Governor) during her visit to the shrine in Mailam.

A release from her office said at the end of her visit the former IPS officer offered prayers and sought blessings of the deity "for the good of the people of Puducherry." The processional deity of the temple is brought every year to Puducherry on the occasion of 'Maasi Magam' festival for rituals in the Bay of Bengal here in the Tamil month of 'Maasi' (January-February).

This has been the practice for several years even from the days of French rule.

She was on her weekend visit to a few hamlets today and went to the temple at Mailam along with a team of officers of Raj Nivas.

Bedi, who assumed office as the Lt Governor in May 2016, has been underatking visits to outlying areas of Puducherry and interacting with people.

Her weekend visits have come under criticism from ruling Congress, its alliance partner the DMK, and the opposition parties. PTI COR ROH .

