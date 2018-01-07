Mumbai, Jan 7 (PTI) The chief of the Bhim Army outfit, Ashok Kamble, was today taken into preventive detention, police said.

Kamble was to hold a meeting in suburban Mulund today to protest the January 1 violence at Bhima-Koregaon and Mulund police said that he was detained in view of this protest.

Kamble had also written to the Kurla police asking for the postponement of the "Hindu Chetna Sangam" currently underway in the city's Bandra (East) area.

The gathering is an interaction programme of the RSS for its workers and well-wishers and is on the lines of a similar programme the outfit held in Pune in January, 2016.

PTI AVI BNM .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.