Jammu, Jan 7 (PTI) Bodies of two teenagers, a boy and a girl, were fished out from a river in Akhnoor belt here, over two weeks after they went missing from their village, the police said today.

Bodies of Anu Kumar (19) and Priya Devi (18), both residents of Gursun village, were found floating in the Chenab river yesterday and were recovered by the police, a police spokesperson said.

He said the duo were missing since December 22 last year.

Police are probing the incident and bodies of the deceased were handed over to their families after necessary legal formalities, the spokesperson said. PTI TAS NSD .

