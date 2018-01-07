Mumbai, Jan 7 (PTI) 'Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical', produced by Shapoorji Pallonji and the NCPA, won seven trophies, including the Best Indian Play, at the Broadway World India Awards 2017.

While Feroz Abbas Khan took home the Best Director Award, celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra won the trophy for Best Original Costume Design.

Mayuri Upadhya scored in the Best Original Choreography category, Neil Patel received recognition in the Best Original Set Design segment and David Lander won the Best Original Lighting Design award. The play also bagged the Best Ensemble Cast award.

"I'm overwhelmed with the awards. This belongs to the entire team of extraordinary artistes and rare human beings who gave everything they had, so the world experiences our best. 'Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical' is truly India's pride," Khan said in a statement.

The announcement comes ahead of the second season of the play in Delhi that will be staged at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium from February 1 to February 11. The play has already completed five successful seasons in Mumbai. PTI SHD RDS SHD .

