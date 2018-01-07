Gurdaspur, Jan 7 (PTI) In a major haul, the Border Security Force (BSF) has seized 19kg of heroin along the Indo-Pak border in the Gurdaspur sector today, an official said.

BSF troops detected suspicious activity near the fence in the Adhian border outpost area early morning, he said, adding that the troopers challenged the smugglers, who did not pay heed to the warning.

The BSF personnel then fired a few rounds, following which the smugglers escaped using the cover of darkness, the official said.

A search operation was launched and 19 packets of heroin, weighing a kilogram each, were found from the area. PTI CORR SUN IJT .

