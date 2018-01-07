Businessman commits suicide in banquet hall
By PTI | Published: 07th January 2018 11:04 PM |
Last Updated: 07th January 2018 11:02 PM | A+A A- |
New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) A 50-year-old businessman allegedly committed suicide in a banquet hall in outer Delhi's Mianwali, police said today.
Ramesh Kumar killed himself by hanging himself on January 5 in a banquet hall, they said.
Kumar left behind a purported suicide note which said that he was taking the extreme step because of his business partner, they said, adding that he also scribbled the same thing on a wall.
Police are probing the matter and will be questioning the partner and the victim's family. PTI SLB AAR .
This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.