New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) A 50-year-old businessman allegedly committed suicide in a banquet hall in outer Delhi's Mianwali, police said today.

Ramesh Kumar killed himself by hanging himself on January 5 in a banquet hall, they said.

Kumar left behind a purported suicide note which said that he was taking the extreme step because of his business partner, they said, adding that he also scribbled the same thing on a wall.

Police are probing the matter and will be questioning the partner and the victim's family. PTI SLB AAR .

