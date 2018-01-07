London, Jan 7 (PTI) Actor Jessica Chastain has said she based her character in "Molly's Game" on reality TV personality Kim Kardashian West.

The 40-year-old actor took inspiration from the entrepreneur and her sisters to prep for the title role in the Aaron Sorkin-directorial debut film.

"To play Molly Bloom, I thought about what women have to become in order to find power in a society where men are making all of the rules. I was like, 'Oh, my gosh - the Kardashians are an incredible example of women who have their own sense of entrepreneurial power.' "And in real life, Molly looked a lot like them. For research, I actually watched Kim's tutorial on face shading and contouring," Chastain said, according to Contactmusic. PTI RB RDS .

