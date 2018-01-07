Kolkata, Jan 7 (PTI) The condition of the Officer-in-Charge of Shyampur police station who was seriously injured in a mob attack at a village in Howrah district yesterday, still continued to remain critical at a city hospital.

The 44-year-old OC, Suman Das, who went to Bargarchomukh Munsipara village to implement a court order following dispute over a land and disperse two clashing groups, was chased down a road for over half a kilometre by a mob and brutally beaten with rods and bamboo sticks.

A profusely bleeding Das was immediately taken to a local hospital for check up, but admitted to private-run Belle Vue Clinic in Kolkata, 70 km from the village, with severe head injury.

"Condition of Das, the injured OC, is still critical.

Das has brain haemorrhage. He has been kept under ventilator support. He needs to be kept under ventilator support for a few more days till there is improvement," the hospital sources told PTI.

A sub-inspector Tarun Pramanik, who tried to rescue Das, was also injured along with a civic volunteer Prasenjit Majhi in the incident. Pramanik was later admitted to Uluberia hospital.

Sensing serious trouble, senior police officers rushed to the area immediately with reinforcement and arrested seven persons including the main accused Munsi Matiar Rahaman, an advocate in an Uluberia court.

A strong police picket has been posted in the area to defuse tension, the police said.

The police charged the arrested with rioting, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy and offences under the Arms Act and yesterday produced them in a court in Uluberia, which remanded them to police custody for five days.

Many people of the village were absconding to avoid arrest, the police said. PTI AKB COR MM .

