Kumar Dharamshala, Jan 7 (PTI) Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister and BJP leader Shanta Kumar today said that there should be constructive criticism from the opposition for the development of the state.

In a democracy one can criticise and levy allegations against each other during election, but when the government is formed there should be constructive criticism from the opposition for the healthy development of the state, he said in a statement here.

Kumar appealed to both the political parties -- the ruling BJP and opposition Congress -- to start "politics of cooperation" as the government in the Centre was ready to help the state.

Most of the time, in the last five years in Himachal Pradesh, was spend in political quarrels and in opposing each other. This put development aside, he claimed.

The BJP leader also said that the parties have trusted their youth leadership.

"Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur is representing the youth from the Mandi district, whereas the opposition Congress has given the leadership to Mukesh Agnihotri, a young MLA from Una district, who started his career as a journalist and reached the position after winning a few times from his home turf," he said.

This proves that the present Himachal Pradesh Assembly is in the hand of youths, which is a "good and positive political position", the BJP leader said. PTI CORR ANB .

